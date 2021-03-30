AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some prehistoric creatures will soon be invading Six Flags New England.
The theme park announced Tuesday that 'Dinosaurs: A Walk-Thru Experience' will run from April 10 through May 23. The experience will also be open everyday for the Massachusetts and Connecticut school vacation breaks.
Guests will walk one-way through the park and encounter 20 life-size dinosaurs featuring sound and movement.
There will also be a kid-friendly puppet experience, dinosaur-themed games, characters, and park music, as well as adventure guides, a QR-code educational dinosaur hunt, and everyone's favorite Looney Tunes characters.
Guests looking to attend will need to reserve their time in advance to stagger entry times. Safety and distancing protocols will also be in place.
Six Flags New England is still preparing for their 2021 season with attractions and rides, pending state approval. An opening date has not yet been announced.
