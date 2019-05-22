SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has released a report outlining the current status of and recommendations for Catholic schools and education in Western Massachusetts.
In January 2018, diocesan officials announced that a review of the schools would be undertaken following low enrollment numbers with an effort to strengthen and preserve Catholic education in the region.
On Wednesday, the result of that review – a 31 page report titled “Pathways to Faith: Unlocking Access to Christ through Springfield’s Catholic Schools” – was released.
In an executive summary of the report provided by the diocese, the ten person Pathways commission tapped to perform the review said that they believe the recommendations “will ensure the availability of a Catholic education to the families of the Diocese of Springfield well into the future” by focusing on five distinct areas.
Those areas, as outlined by the commission, are:
- Catholic schools must participate in the evangelizing mission of the Church
- Catholic schools must be excellent academically, and in all aspects of school life
- Catholic schools must be accessible to everyone who desires a Catholic education
- Catholic schools must be good stewards of their resources and financially sustainable
- Catholic schools must be governed in a manner that engages and empowers people and places accountability at the right level
The commission noted that by focusing on these areas, it’s their hope that a “sustainable Catholic education” in the diocese will bring “vitality” to the churches, and in turn, “provide increased access to a truly transformative education for more and more students and families who will benefit from our Catholic schools.”
The summary indicates that important first steps include:
- Hiring the appropriate personnel
- Allocating existing funds more equitably
- Meeting with key stakeholders
- Identifying families who currently desire a Catholic education
While the report worked to be comprehensive, the executive summary noted that the Catholic schools are facing several challenges that commission members have not yet identified. They added that more research is needed to understand “the sentiments of families not in our schools, the views of the priests of the Diocese of Springfield with regard to Catholic education, and even the overall financial potential in our area to support schools.”
Though the report is complete after many months of work, the executive summary noted that there can’t be an “ultimate goal” of the findings. Rather, the Pathway commission noted that the report is similar to lighting a light to travel down a path towards “successful Catholic education in our Diocese.”
“While our hope is to provide a Catholic education for everyone who desires one, we believe our ability to attain this aspirational goal can only be accomplished if we start on the “Pathway” set forth in this report,” the summary explained.
