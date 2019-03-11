WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, Catholic churches in the Diocese of Springfield opened their doors for a day of prayer in support of victims of clergy abuse and their loved ones.
Parishioners, community members, priests, and even students had the opportunity today to participate.
Prayer cards reading 'Promise to Protect, Pledge to Heal' were distributed throughout Catholic churches in the diocese today.
Bishop Mitchell Rozanski told Western Mass News that today's services were all about praying for those who are victims and survivors of clergy sexual abuse.
Students from St. Mary's High School in Westfield joined together in prayer Monday afternoon, asking God for healing and reconciliation for victims and survivors of clergy sexual abuse.
"It's a chance to pray and think about all the problems in the church with the sexual abuse, but it's also a chance to really just pray for change. We're taught that prayer changes things a lot. We pray to the Lord and he can act and intercede on our behalf. It's a chance for us to try to make a change of our own, starting in our own schools and hopefully, it spreads to the diocese," said St. Mary's senior Joe Walz.
St. Mary's High School theology teacher Rob LePage told Western Mass News it was important to have students participate today.
"We decided to bring it into the school because it is something that effects all of society. It not just something that effects the church. As a church, we’ve really failed the victims in a lot of cases. It’s time now for us to go back and really think, what can we do to make this right and what can we do to make sure this never happens again," Lepage noted.
Rozanski said that there's power in prayer and he's thankful for all of the parishioners and community members who came together today.
"There’s been events of this past year that have led us to really realize the residual effects of clergy sexual abuse. My best hope for today is as we come together in prayer, it will bring a sense of healing to those victims and a sense to our church that we will never let this happen again," Rozanski added.
Churches across the diocese will be open throughout the evening if you'd like to participate in today's day of prayer.
