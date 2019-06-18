SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is sharing their new initiatives to respond to allegations of clergy sexual abuse.
They're also reorganizing their office of Safe Environments and Victim Assistance to better help serve victims who have come forward.
Bishop Mitchell Rozanski said the Catholic church and Diocese of Springfield have already done a number of things to improve their response, but they know they can still do better.
"First and foremost, whenever a victim comes forward, our job is to listen and hear and understand their experience and so that is my expectation," said Jeffrey Trant, director of the Office of Safe Environments and Victim Assistance.
As the diocese continues to build upon their system of responding to allegations of clergy sexual abuse, Western Mass News was there when Rozanski introduced Trant Tuesday afternoon. He's the new director of the diocese's office of safe environments and victim assistance.
"We would take an intake report - an allegation of sexual abuse - and we would follow mandated reporting laws to report that appropriate authorities. In addition, we will also ensure that allegations are then investigated by our review board after they have been reported," Trant explained.
Rozanski also addressed the new church law, which establishes a third party reporting system for allegations against bishops.
"If there is an allegation against a bishop, whether that be the bishop knew about abuse and did not handle it properly or the bishop abused someone himself, that there would be a third party who would take that complaint and then that would being an investigation, so it would be a totally independent investigation," Rozanski added.
Rozanski added it's important the new and old cases be investigated properly.
"Investigating and being able to establish these decades' old sinful and criminal actions is not an easy task, but it is a take we remain committed to fulfilling with integrity," Rozanski said.
We also checked in with the Hampden County District Attorney's office where they said their clergy sexual abuse hotline has been active. They continue to ask survivors to report cases - both old and new - directly to law enforcement.
However, neither the district attorney's office or diocese could provide numbers on how many calls they have taken.
