SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Diocese of Springfield announced today the creation of an independent task force to handle sex abuse allegations involving clergy.
Western Mass News spoke with Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, who told us this task force was put together to help the Catholic church improve on how they handle things and to be transparent with the public.
"I’ve asked judged ford to chair that committee from the eyes of different experts," Rozanski said.
Rozanski also said the Springfield Diocese has created an independent task force to respond to sexual abuse claims within the diocese.
This latest move comes as retired Judge peter Velis investigates sexual abuse allegations against late Bishop Christopher Weldon.
Once Velis's report comes out, Rozanski said the task force will review it and make recommendations to the bishop.
Now the task force does not have any authority over the church, but the bishop said they will be completely transparent with the public.
"If we find that the church has in some way failed victims of child sexual abuses or vulnerable people, we will say that in our report. It will be public. We intend to make our report public and answer questions from the media," Rozanski explained.
The ten-person task force is made up of people from different walks of life and some are not associated with the church or are Catholic.
"It’s diverse in ethnicity, it’s diverse in gender, it’s diverse in faith, it’s diverse in geography, it’s diverse in experience and I would not be surprised to find diverse in opinion and I venture to say our diversity may be our greatest strength," Rozanski noted.
The independent task force expects to review Velis’ report any day now and just earlier this month, the diocese signed onto a memorandum of understanding with the three district attorneys in western Massachusetts.
