SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Diocese of Springfield has created a new committee to put in place recommendations made by the task force on the response to sexual abuse within the Church.
The 9-member committee includes a survivor of clergy sexual abuse.
40 names were added to the list of Springfield's religious leaders with one or more allegations of sexual abuse last spring.
The task force’s report outlined different strategies for acknowledging victims of abuse and ensuring abuse allegations are reported.
