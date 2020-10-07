SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is publishing an online survey in hopes of improving its response to sexual abuse allegations and victim assistance.
Officials said the survey will be used by their independent task force, which is charged with providing recommendations to improve how the diocese responds, investigates, and handles those allegations.
The task force said it will use the information to help develop its strategic plan.
The online survey goes live on Thursday, October 8 and will be available for through Monday, October 19.
You can CLICK HERE for more information.
