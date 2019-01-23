WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are only two Catholic high schools in western Massachusetts.
Three months ago, we reported that one of those schools - St. Mary's in Westfield - was in jeopardy of closing.
Now, the school is still fighting to stay open.
St. Mary's High in Westfeild is making a major announcement.
"Last evening, Bishop Rozanski was here to join our school community to announce we would be, in fact, open the entire school, meaning the high school level with the elementary, for the 2019-2020 year," said Father Matthew Alcombright.
The Catholic school, which has been open for more than 100 years faced enrollment issues earlier this year, with only 14 new freshman.
"Catholic education in western Massachusetts has kind of dwindled over the years, but that doesn't mean that it's not strong and that it's not necessary." Alcombright noted.
Alcombright said that the school will be investigating the best way to stay open. He told Western Mass News that the school is looking to be more aggresive when it comes to recruiting students.
"You know the model we have right now is not sustainable," Alcombright added.
Alcombright said that the students future is top priority
"We need to put them at the front of every single day. All of the other stuff falls into place after that," Alcombright noted.
Theology teacher Robert LePage said that they need the communities support.
"Just getting the word out to the community that what we do is valuable, what we do is needed in this community, still that this is still something that we have to offer to others," LePage noted.
With just 70 students in the high school, it is unclear what the future holds.
"Yes, we are open for another year, but it is not saying just that year, but it is a year to work hard to get together to unify ourselves," Alcombright said.
If you want to give back to St. Mary's High School, they will be hosting an auction on April 27.
