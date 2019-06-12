Dirt bike rider suffers serious injuries after colliding with vehicle in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A dirt bike rider, who was riding on the streets of Springfield illegally, suffered serious injuries after colliding with a motor vehicle.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that officers were called to the 3600 block of Main Street, around 4:50 p.m., for a report of an accident involving a dirt bike and a motor vehicle.
Officers arrived and were able to locate a dirt bike rider, and the rider was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walsh adds that the rider was operating the dirt bike in a reckless manor and was not wearing a helmet when they collided with a motor vehicle.
Brian Tetreault, captain of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, states that firefighters were called in to help clean up fuel that had spilled out onto the road.
No one in the motor vehicle was injured.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.