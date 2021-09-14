SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dangerous driving behavior was caught on camera once again in Springfield. This time, Western Mass News discovered video on social media of what appears to be two dirt bike riders on a highway driving the wrong direction.
Two riders on what appear to be dirt bikes played fast and loose with their own lives on a highway. A video posted online shows the riders driving in the wrong direction on a highway that the original poster said was in Springfield.
It’s a particularly risky maneuver. However, the idea of dodging dangerous bike riders on the road isn't unusual to those who live in the city.
With instances like that on the road capturing peoples' attention, we wanted to know where the proposed ordinance stands on banning dirt bikers from filling up at local gas stations.
“The city council gave first step approval to the ordinance and we're still in the process of working through the details to give the final approval,” said State Rep. Orlando Ramos.
Ramos is finishing out the last three and half months of his term on the Springfield City Council
“My term comes to an end on the council at the end of this year, so it is my goal to get this ordinance done before I leave,” Ramos explained.
Ramos has also filed legislation on the state level that would give Springfield Police the authority to destroy illegal dirt bikes that they seize. He also told Western Mass News he has reached out to other local municipalities to encourage them to establish similar laws against the recreational vehicles.
“We've just got to make sure that we make it as difficult as possible for these illegal dirt bikers…It's only a matter of time before we have another death,” Ramos noted.
