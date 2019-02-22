HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke basketball player is proving that no disability can stop him from playing the sport that he loves.
Basketball is a loud sport with bouncing balls, squeaking sneakers, and sharp whistles.
However, for Brian Christobal, it's quiet. The point guard on the Holyoke boys basketball team is deaf.
If you ask him, it doesn’t hold him back from playing the game he loves.
"I grew up that way. I grew up with hearing people. I’m used to it you know," said Christobal.
Christobal's teammates don’t see him any differently either. He is their teammate - plain and simple.
"Nobody sees him as anything different. We love Brian. He's a hard worker. He's always in here getting up shots and his game speaks for itself," said Jacob Santos.
Christobal's game does speak loudly. He’s good. He starts for the Purple Knights and Coach William Rigali told Western Mass News that his vision on the court is unmatched for a young player. He sees the whole floor.
Rigali said that he doesn’t give opposing teams a heads-up or tell referees to take it easy on him either.
"We don't say a thing. He’s here to play basketball. We don't look for any excuses and he has earned every inch of the basketball court that he plays on," Rigali explained.
There is an interpreter with Christobal at practice and at games. In a sport that revolves around communication and hearing the corrections coaches make, the interpreter is an important connection between Christobal and the team.
"We have some signals that we give to Brian and the interpreter tells him. She probably knows the playbook better than some people on our team," Rigali added.
When the game is really going and they are sprinting up and down the court, there isn’t time for an interpreter.
"We have good communication. He understands me," said Jalen Olivero
Christobal understands his teammates and they understand him - all without a word shared between them.
