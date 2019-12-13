Disabled vehicle causes headaches for drivers traveling south on I-91.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are investigating an incident that took place along I-91 South Friday afternoon.
Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis tells us that troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield responded to the area of Exit 3 on I-91 South near the Basketball Hall of Fame around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a disabled motor vehicle.
After further evaluation, the driver of the vehicle was then transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Trooper Deangelis says that it is possible that the operator had experienced a medical emergency while traveling along I-91.
While it is unclear where exactly the vehicle came to a halt, we're told that that area of I-91 South was completely shut down so that crews could remove the vehicle from the roadway, which caused severe delays in the area.
All lanes were reopen to through traffic around 3:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.