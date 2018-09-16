CHICOPEE (WGGB/WSHM) - While the Southeast contends with Florence, the Natural Disaster Medical System conducted an exercise at Westover Air Base over the weekend.
The system works with Veteran Affairs, medical personnel, and local police and fire departments to conduct the exercise, where they practice receiving patients from a disaster impact zone.
In real life, those patients would be loaded onto ambulances and taken to local hospitals.
