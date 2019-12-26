CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the day after Christmas and trash and recycling cans are beginning to get filled up with those empty boxes, but police departments across western Mass are warning residents about leaving those boxes on display.
After the wrapping paper is torn off and the gift is out of the box, it's time to get rid of the unwanted boxes, but it's important to be careful where and when you put the trash out.
If you got the latest and greatest, new, top-of-the-line tv, you might not want to put that big box outside just yet, because it's clear to see exactly what a person got for Christmas.
Western Mass News found the Chicopee Police Department and Wilbraham Police Department both posting on Facebook, urging residents not to leave the empty boxes outside.
They say those boxes are free advertisement about what is inside your house.
To keep those thieves from coming to your home, the best thing to do is fold up the boxes and wait until trash day to put everything outside.
That way the thieves aren't snooping around your property.
Police say always be on the lookout in your own neighborhood and if you are still making online purchases or waiting for the deliveries that did not arrive on time, continue to be on high alert for what may be sitting on your doorstep.
