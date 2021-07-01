NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Discounted tickets to America's oldest on-going fair are now on sale.
The Three County Fair returns Labor Day weekend and will run Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6.
The country's longest running continuous agricultural fair was closed to the public last year due to COVID-19. It hosted only limited arts, baking, crafts and livestock competitions to comply with capacity restrictions.
However, fair officials say the fair is back this year and better than ever.
The 204th consecutive fair will return to normal operations and capacities with discounted general admission and four-day passes going on sale Thursday, July 1.
The fair's attractions include carnival style rides and games, adult and youth livestock, agricultural and arts & crafts competitions, live music concerts, area food trucks, comedy variety shows and the popular demolition derbies each day.
General admission to the fair is $15 for those 12 and older and free for those aged 11 or younger. There are also discounts available for seniors and veterans.
Fair officials are encouraging fairgoers to purchase tickets online to save money and make their entrance to the fair speedy and contactless.
Parking will be free at the park this year as a way to welcome back returning guests and incentivize new ones.
To purchase tickets, click here.
