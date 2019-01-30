Today the Springfield City Council is meeting to discuss the violations in Springfield's tap water.
Last week, residents were notified that a rise in Haloacetic acids had exceeded regulatory limits established by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
We are told that there is no immediate health hazards.
Tonight's meeting takes place at 5:30 at Springfield City Hall.
