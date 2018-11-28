Tonight the Longmeadow Pipeline Awareness Group is holding an informational meeting on the proposed gas metering station on the Longmeadow Country Club property.
The proposed deal would allow the Tennessee Gas pipeline to build on two acres of the club.
It would also allow Columbia Gas to expand it's pipelines through Longmeadow and into Springfield.
Tonight's panel discussion is free and open to the public.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Adult Center on Maple Rd. in Longmeadow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.