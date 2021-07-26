CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents speaking out at a city meeting Monday night against a proposed Cumberland Farms on Grattan Street in Chicopee.
It would be around the area of Providence Street and McKinstry Avenue.
Residents fear it would cause even more traffic and dangerous situations for those who live right off of the area.
Something one city councilor agrees with focusing on Providence Street and just how small that area is.
"It's just too an elaborate a plan for that location. I've been listening to all the people's input and I agree with all of them, just using Providence Street would be a nightmare,” Chicopee City Councilor Jim Tilloston said.
The city council won't be officially voting on the proposal until next Tuesday’s general meeting.
