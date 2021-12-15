(WGGB/WSHM) -- Discussions about indoor mask mandates are starting up again in communities around western Massachusetts and Governor Charlie Baker weighed in earlier this week and left the decision to local leaders.
"There are no plans to bring back the statewide mask mandate,” Baker explained.
Baker ruled out state-mandated face coverings when asked earlier this week as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb. He said it's up to each individual town or city to decide.
Western Mass News checked in with local communities and found there are currently indoor mask mandates in Greenfield, Northampton, Easthampton, Amherst, and Hadley. On Tuesday, the South Hadley Board of Health and select board opened a discussion on re-implementing mandatory face coverings.
“I think our job as select board, as government, is to keep people safe. One-hundred percent, it is our primary responsibility as government to make sure our residents are safe,” said one South Hadley select board member.
However, one member questioned the move.
“I am not convinced we would have the ability to enforce a town wide mask mandate for businesses and also support those businesses,” another South Hadley select board member noted.
The South Hadley Board of Health ended up voting to draft a mask mandate and scheduled a public hearing for December 21 at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Westfield Board of Health is also discussing the issue tonight and Northampton’s Board of Health plans to revisit its indoor mask mandate at a meeting on Thursday.
