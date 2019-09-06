(WGGB/WSHM) -- The football season is underway and the team at Western Mass News is ready for the action!
Unfortunately, it appears that DISH will be the only cable or satellite provider in our area not delivering games live on FOX 6 and CBS3.
If you want to watch the NFL live on Western Mass News, you should switch your provider today.
You can find more information about available cable or satellite providers on our website, westernmassnews.com.
