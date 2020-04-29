(WGGB/WSHM) -- Get those singing voices ready and mark your calendars!
ABC announced Wednesday that "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air Sunday, May 10 - Mother's Day - at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Ryan Seacrest will return as host with all-new performacnces. More information on celebrity guests and performance details will be announced at a later date.
Don't worry if you don't remember all the words. The animated Mickey will also be back to help guide you and your family through the lyrics.
Nearly 13 million people tuned in and sang along when the first special aired on April 16.
ABC also announced that the special will raise awareness for Feeding America and their network and resources for those who may be facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Those who need help can visit their website to learn more about Feeding America's response and how to locate a local food bank for help.
The second edition of the singalong will be followed by an all-new remote episode of "American Idol" at 8 p.m.
