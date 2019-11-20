SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Disney's new streaming service, Disney Plus, is already dealing with hackers.

Thousands of usernames and passwords have been stolen, and are being sold on the dark web.

However, how can you prevent this from happening to you?

"A lot of those movies that you haven't seen since you were younger, especially with the Marvel and Star Wars. Going to want to download it," Kennedy explained.

For people young and old there are a lot of perks that come with subscribing to Disney's new streaming service, Disney Plus.

However, one week after Disney opened the vault, hackers have already found their way in. An issue is making many people reevaluate their password safety.

"If you're using the same password for everything, is it good for you? and is it well-protected?" Potic asked.

They are questions that AIC's Chief Information Officer Mimi Royston answered for Western Mass News.

"So many users have been affected and many users think its Disney's fault and it's not. It is individual user accounts that are being hacked," Royston explained.

She said, if you use the same usernames or passwords to set up other streaming service's hackers may already have your information, and now they are selling it on the dark web.

"A lot of these accounts are available for purchase. You can get someone's username and password for as low as three dollars and log in to get access to Disney Plus," Royston noted.

It's a flat rate that is half of what it costs to have a monthly subscription, but what do you do if your accounts been hacked?

"Changing your password is the very first thing to do if you think your accounts been compromised," Royston said.

Royston told Western Mass News that if you're looking to change your password the longer the better. She suggests changing your password to a passphrase.

"It needs to be anywhere from 22 or more characters, so here's a 32 character one 'westernmassnews#evenbetter2020.' That's great, easy to remember, a lot of characters. It would take years to crack that," Royston explained.

Although it'll be longer to type, it's a change that can keep your account safe.