SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly a dozen people have been displaced following a fire Thursday in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault told Western Mass News that just after 11 a.m. today, firefighters responded to a fire at 38-40 Algonquin Place.
When they arrived, crews found heavy fire coming from the second floor porch.
Eleven people - five on the first floor, five on the second floor, and one in the attic bedroom - have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
A dog on the second floor died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.
The fire caused about $75,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.