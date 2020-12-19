WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- More than a dozen people are without their homes after a fire broke out at a condominium complex in West Springfield. Some units are at a total loss, and others have water and smoke damage.
The fire occurred at a condo complex on Lina Lane, where residents in all 14 units can no longer stay there due to major damage done to the complex.
Western Mass News spoke to one resident who told us he went inside his condo and saw ice.
“My condo was completely soaked in water. It was frozen. The floors are ice," said West Springfield resident Jim Lawrence.
Lawrence went back to his condo on Saturday to see the damage left behind and check if he could grab some belongings.
“The fire started below my unit. My neighbor knocked on my door, and at the time, the flames were already at my window," he explained. "I got in my car and pulled out of the garage. By the time I got my car out, the flames were coming to the front of the building."
Other residents, like Jeff Laboe, was able to go and grab some of their belongings.
“I could go in and get some clothes. Erick, and Rubin, and some of these other people they couldn’t," Laboe said. "Even if there was anything left after the fire, they have nothing. I mean, I grabbed some jeans and some sweats.”
The American Red Cross has stepped in to help those who have lost so much.
“We are helping them out with some financial assistance, and some social work to make sure they can transition and figure out new places to live, to figure out what their next steps are," said the communications manager for the American Red Cross Massachusetts, Jeff Hall.
Meanwhile, Lawrence is optimistic about his next steps moving forward, despite his condo having ice in it.
"It’s going to be a while before we can get back in here. But in the end, it's all going to get fixed," he noted. "Nobody got hurt, and I didn’t lose anything important, just belongings, and they can be replaced.”
A GoFundMe has been created for residents who live in the 14 unit condo complex and need help getting back on their feet. If anyone is interested in donating, click here.
