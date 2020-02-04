CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We now know the cause of last night's fire on Bonner Street in Chicopee.
Fire officials confirmed it was caused by the bathroom ceiling fan on the second floor.
Crews were called to the multi-family home around 7:30 p.m. last night, and although there were no injuries, the families have been displaced.
Western Mass News spoke with one of those family members, Christina Turner who has more details on what happened Monday night.
"Well we were having...what we usually have, a little family dinner," Christina explained.
Western Mass News cameras arrived on the scene as Chicopee fire crews were knocking back the flames and smoke coming from the Bonner Street home.
Christina and her children were visiting her parents, eating a meal with them on the first floor.
"All the sudden we hear yelling and it’s our tenant upstairs," Christina said.
Christina's father, Carlos Carmo said he went upstairs to check on them.
"Then I see a big fire, when I open the door all the smoke is coming out," Christina explained.
Christina told Western Mass News, the upstairs tenants rushed downstairs and told them to get out.
"Yelling there’s smoke, the fire we have to get out and chaos ensued," Christina explained.
Chicopee fire officials said the fire was caused by a ceiling fan in the second-floor bathroom.
The families all escaped and suffered no injuries, but they were displaced for the evening.
In the daylight, the aftermath of the fire revealing more damage.
"We’re just still trying to uncover and see if any of the memories and the things that are close to our hearts are still salvageable at this point," Christina noted.
Christina told us she's more concerned about the family that lived on the second floor, as she believes they lost all of their belongings.
"One of the tenants had a daughter, a lot of her toys there and just clothes were saturated," Christina explained.
Christina said she's thankful to the upstairs tenants for warning them to get out in time, as they didn't realize the flames were blazing just above their family gathering.
"He pretty much saved us because we didn’t know anything was going on at that point. Our lives are safe and that’s what matters most. We're just glad that we made it out," Christina said.
