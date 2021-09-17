SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after an early morning dispute at a Springfield drive-thru.
Springfield Police Ryan Walsh said that officers went called to McDonald's on the 2300 block of Main Street around 1 a.m. Friday for a reported gun call.
A victim reportedly told police that they were involved in a verbal altercation with 33-year-old Michael Centeno of Springfield. During that altercation, Centeno allegedly implied he had a gun.
Investigators arrived and found a loaded and illegally possessed gun sticking out from under Centeno's driver's seat. They also reportedly recovered 11 oxycodone pills from Centeno.
Centeno was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Class E drug, and two gun-related charges.
