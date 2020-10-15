A retired educator reached out to our School Authority hotline concerned there aren't enough resources to train parents or caregivers to manage remote learning.
Many children in western Massachusetts are learning at home this year due to the pandemic.
A retired educator from Springfield Public Schools reached out to the Western Mass News School Authority, wanting to make sure parents and caregivers are prepared.
“Give them a guide or some type of training on how to keep the child focused…Check in with the parents, see how they are doing mentally,” said retired educator Emma Woods.
On the Springfield Public Schools website, parents and caregivers can find links to the following resources:
- Tech help desk with a phone number, live chat, and email option.
- Frequently asked questions about the program Schoology, used for grades Pre-K through fifth grade
- Unified Classroom, for grades 6 through 12
- YouTube channel with step-by-step videos in English, Spanish, and other languages.
For Chicopee Public School families, a virtual guide is available on the district website with resources for at-home learning.
“It kind of provided tips and tools for caregivers to access quick links if they were having issues with any of the things that had to do with remote learning,” said Matthew Francis, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and accountability at Chicopee Public Schools.
Francis told Western Mass News that the district also held interactive lessons for parents in September. Teachers walked parents and caregivers through the remote learning process. Those videos were recorded and posted on the district website.
"There are other helpful resources on that document as well - Google Classroom, Google Meets, Zoom,” Francis added.
A technical support hotline is also available throughout the week.
Francis shared some advice for families this year.
“Recognize that these are temporary obstacles. It will get better and this has created an avenue for education to improve upon,” Francis noted.
