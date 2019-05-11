Disturbance call in Chicopee leads to three arrests, three officers injured.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation into a disturbance at a home in Chicopee Saturday morning resulted in three arrests.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk tells us that, while on patrol in the Willimansett section of town, Officer Will Kelly was approached by a woman, who stated that there was a disturbance going on at an apartment on Riverview Place that had the potential to get out of hand quickly.
When Officer Kelly went to investigate, he located a man banging on the door of apartment 2L and yelling.
The man informed the officer he was attempting to retrieve his possessions from the apartment and then leave.
Officer Kelly advised his fellow officers, and, according to Wilk, cleared the call.
Just seconds after leaving the scene, Officer Kelly was called to the exact same address again for a report of a disturbance.
When he arrived back on scene, he was able to locate the woman that was living at apartment 2L, who was banging on another apartment's door and yelling and screaming.
Officer Kelly asked the woman to calm down and stop banging on the door, but cursed at the officer in reply, prompting Officer Kelly to call for back up.
While Officer Kelly was in the process of calling for assistance, the woman punched him in the face.
As he was attempting to place the woman under arrest, two men began to advance towards the officer.
After pushing the woman back to create space between him and the other two parties, all three attacked Officer Kelly, grabbing at his vest and uniform and striking him repeatedly.
Officer Kelly was able to separate himself from the suspects after managing to strike two of the three suspects, but they continued to attack him.
He was able to create enough distance between himself and the attackers and contact the Chicopee Dispatch Center for back up, adding to bring more police vehicles quickly.
As he was doing so, all three parties attacked him again, with the woman strangling Officer Kelly.
Losing air quickly, Officer Kelly was able to put all three suspects in a bear hug and pushed them back again to create separation.
When Chicopee Police arrived on scene to aid Officer Kelly, the three suspects continued to be combative with the responding officers.
As Officer Kyle Whalley began assisting Officer Kelly with handcuffing one of the male suspects, the female assailant, later identified as 22-year-old Chicopee resident Jaikeymia McGowan, grabbed Officer Whalley in his groin area.
Several other officers arrived on scene and were able to assist both officers with their respective situations, managing to handcuff all three suspects.
As she was being escorted to a Chicopee Police cruiser, McGowan spat blood into an officer's face.
The three suspects were offered medical attention, but, added Wilk, were too combative.
Upon being processed at the Chicopee Police station, McGowan was released on $290 bail.
The other two suspects, later identified as 25-year-old Holyoke resident Michael Sweeney and 24-year-old Chicopee resident Israel Rivera, are each being held on $500 bail.
Three officers were injured during the incident, each sustaining injuries to their hands and ribs.
All three officers were treated and released, but are taking a temporary leave of absence.
Three Chicopee Police cruisers will also need to be decontaminated after all three suspects spat blood and mucus inside the vehicles.
McGowan, Sweeney, and Rivera were each charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Rivera was also arrested on a previous larceny charge.
McGown was also charged with strangulation and suffocation on a police officer, and all three are expected to appear in court on Monday for their arraignments.
