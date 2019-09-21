Disturbance call in Springfield results in one arrest.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing several charges after police say they found him to be in the possession of drugs and two loaded firearms.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on the 1100 block of Boston Road.
Shortly after responding to the scene, Springfield Police officials pulled over the person in question, 26-year-old Springfield resident Paul Kopy, and were able to recover a loaded, stolen firearm, as well as an undisclosed amount of heroin.
Detectives then executed a search warrant at Kopy's apartment and recovered an additional loaded firearm.
A list of charges has not yet been provided.
