SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing a drug charge after his weekend arrest.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a Maple Street parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Friday for a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they saw a man allegedly trying to conduct a drug transaction.
Officers detained that person, identified as 30-year-old Alexander Hernandez of Springfield, and saw cash and heroin inside a partially opened fanny pack.
"Inside, officers discovered 31 bags of heroin and $43 in cash," Walsh explained.
Hernandez was subsequently arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug.
