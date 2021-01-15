(WGGB/WSHM) -- After an eventful Wild Card weekend of the NLF playoffs, this weekend's divisional round is stacked with four more great matchups.
Last weekend definitely set the tone for playoffs, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats after watching the Pittsburgh Steelers have a mess of a game, losing to the Cleveland Browns.
However, as mentioned this weekend, the matchups continue as teams approach the Divisional round of the playoffs.
It's no surprise that the eight teams left in the playoffs showcase a Top 10 pass offense, like the Packers, Chiefs, Bills, and Browns or a Top 10 pass defense that the Saints, Rams, and Ravens have displayed.
Some even have both, like the Buccaneers.
However, one notable item about these matchups is the versatility of quarterbacks leading their teams - from the AFC’s Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Patrick Mahomes - to the NFC veterans Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, to possibly one of the most talented matchups - Drew Brees against Tom Brady.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said there's a whole lot in store this weekend.
"I love it because we're still playing and you live for big games. Whether it's the Saints, the Rams, Green Bay, you're just happy to be playing and relish it and get ready for a heck of a ball game,” Arians explained.
Arians also says while Brady is an obvious strong asset to the team, benefiting them in numerous ways, there is something that bothers him about
Brady.
In fact, Arians called Brady "annoying.” He said the way he handles both younger players and older players, he's coaching non-stop. He said when he says something to the players, they'll just stare at him, but when Brady says something, they nod their heads and go "Ok Tom."
Here's a look at the matchups this weekend:
- The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on FOX 6.
- The Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head against QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
- The Cleveland Browns visit Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at 3 p.m. Sunday on CBS 3.
- Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 6.
Arians said though there's nothing Brady can't do, he does not see him coaching in the future.
