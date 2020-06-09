CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A recent change to the state’s reopening plan has pushed bars from opening in Phase 3 to Phase 4, the last phase.
Gov. Charlie Baker said states around the country have seen a spike in cases with bars opening too quickly.
Baker said he wants to reopen bars safely, but one local bar owner is not happy.
“The big issue with respect to bars is coming up with a model that we believe can actually be done safely,” Baker said.
Baker announced Tuesday why he is pushing back bars to reopening in Phase 4. It comes after states like Texas and Florida have seen a spike in cases after faster reopenings.
“As we've seen in a number of other places around the country that have moved forward very aggressively, they've started to see a pretty significant rise in new cases, and we're going to work very hard to make sure that doesn't happen here in Massachusetts,” Baker said.
In Chicopee, the owner of Doc’s Place, Bob Dranka, said they’ve never missed one night of karaoke before COVID-19 started.
He’s not too happy with the decision to move a potential reopening back another three weeks.
“I'm devastated,” he said. “We're a small family business. We were planning for the later part of Phase 3. We've been shut down for three months now.”
Dranka said that it costs his businesses $1,000 a week to stay closed. In a karaoke bar, he is not sure how social distancing would work. Right now he is looking for guidance from Baker.
“Well we would need some guidelines,” Dranka said. “No, we don't have any plans. The only guidelines that come out come out a few days ahead of time. We don't know what it’s going to look like.”
Currently, the state is in Phase 2 of reopening. Phase 4 is projected to start towards the end of July -- that’s if the number of COVID-19 cases continue to go down.
