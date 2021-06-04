CHICOPEE, MA Doc's Place in Chicopee hosted their re-opening night Friday. The karaoke bar able to welcome singers back in for the first time since the coronavirus began over a year ago.
The mics are hot, and the doors finally open. Western Mass News caught up with the manager of Doc’s, Jessica Cote. She told Western Mass News it's been a long 14 and a half months and they wouldn't have survived without everyone's continued support.
"The buzz has been great we've been posting all week that we're reopening, the phone's been ringing all week long we've been here cleaning and getting ready to open our doors. It's a blessing that we've been able to make it through and we hope everyone comes in and sees us," Cote said.
Doc himself told Western Mass News it'll be the same old Doc's Place, and they're still open 365 nights a year. Up until the pandemic, they had never missed a night for 10 and a half years.
