(WGGB/WSHM) -- A device to potentially spot early warning signs of the coronavirus is making headlines tonight and it's available without a doctor's note.
In an article in the New York Times, the doctor said using a pulse oximeter at home can check your oxygen level and, based on the levels, could potentially be a warning sign of coronavirus.
An article in the New York Times is grabbing people’s attention in the medical world.
“From the article in the New York Times, they are worried that patients are having their lungs damaged by COVID, but they haven’t noticed it yet and by the time they do notice it, it’s very late in the infection process and harder to treat them,” said Dr. Erika Hamilton, a microbiologist at UMass Amherst.
Hamilton told Western Mass News over the phone that when people are not aware there is so little oxygen in their blood, this leads to people’s lungs suffering more damage. She said it’s still unclear why people’s oxygen levels can be so low and they don’t feel any shortness of breath - a phenomenon called silent hypoxia.
“You don’t think you’re as sick as you are. These people are at home. You have COVID, but they don’t feel that bad…the patients aren’t feeling it, so by the time they do get to the hospital, they’re much further down the infection path or through the infection process than they thought they were,” Hamilton explained.
That’s why New Hampshire Dr. Richard Levitan said in the article that using a pulse oximeter - a device that clips onto your finger commonly used in hospitals and doctor’s offices - can help monitor oxygen problems at home.
Western Mass News did some research and found that pulse oximeters range on Amazon generally from $39 to $89.
We found some are already out of stock, others would be shipped mid-May, and others are available for expedited delivery.
Hamilton said if you’re going to use one, it’s important to know what to look for.
“Anything over 90 percent is generally ok. It’s when it starts dropping below 90 to 89 percent that people start to get worried,” Hamilton said, adding that the device isn’t needed for everyone, but it may help those more at risk.
The article said that people who test positive for COVID-19 should monitor their oxygen levels for two weeks.
