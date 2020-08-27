SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts made the decision just last week to mandate flu shots for kids enrolled in daycares, schools, and even colleges.
Traditionally, the yearly influenza vaccine has been a personal choice - until now.
Massachusetts has become the first state to mandate the flu vaccine for children age five and over.
“What's changed in this upcoming flu season is really the twin-demic: COVID-19 and now the flu,” said
Dr. John O'Reilly, chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Health.
O'Reilly said doctors across the country are urging Americans to get the flu vaccine amid the ongoing pandemic - the reason behind the state Department of Public Health's decision.
“You're protecting not only from serious flu, but you're keeping that parent or child out of the emergency room where they're going to be exposed to COVID,” O'Reilly explained.
With flu symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, Western Mass News is digging deeper into how the flu shot could potentially help with COVID-19.
“Flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, but by awakening the immune system, you may have cells looking for things like COVID-19,” O'Reilly added.
However, not all parents are on-board with the mandate.
“I think that, as Americans, we're entitled to have a choice. That's what makes us difference from other societies and I think a mandate takes that choice away from parents,” said Moira Lozada of Springfield.
Lozada told us her kids have never had the flu vaccine
“I think it's between the pediatrician and the family. It's a personal private matter,” Lozada noted.
O'Reilly said he understands parents’ concerns.
“Every parent, their natural instinct is to be a little hesitant, to be a little worried,” O'Reilly said.
However, if it comes down to it, Lozada said she will get an exemption.
“My real issue is not with the vaccine. I don't care if someone gets the vaccine. I think it's your right as an American to get it. I also think it's your right to not get it,” Lozada said.
O'Reilly told us the flu vaccine primes the body to protect against the flu, resulting in less hospitalizations and he wouldn't be surprised if, when a COVID-19 vaccine comes out, that's mandated too.
“If we have a vaccine with limited side effects, the weight of that says ‘Boy, we probably should give kids this vaccine to protect not only their classmates, but their teachers, school staff who may have diabetes, obesity, or some chronic disease,’” O'Reilly added.
The date to get children vaccinated by is December 31, unless a medical or religious exemption is given.
There is also an online petition of the mandate as well. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.