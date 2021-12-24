SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- “Masking, I think, is one of the primary protections for you and for those around you, when you are traveling. I think that's very important.”
Doctor Estevan Garcia, the Chief Medical Officer at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, suggested you wear a mask if you plan to travel by bus, train, or airplane this holiday, as you may not know who has COVID-19 or people's vaccination statuses.
He tells Western Mass News his main concerns are large crowds. When you come back from your holiday festivities, Garcia says you should get tested a second time as a precaution.
“It will also be very important to test when you get back, and I think that's key. Especially if you're in a mixed setting where you may not know that everyone is vaccinated, or potentially you're concerned,” says Garcia.
“I certainly would recommend getting tested when you get back so you know you're not an asymptomatic carrier.”
But he also said getting a second test also depends on what your holiday plans are.
Garcia adds, “It depends on where you're going. If you're going to a cabin in the woods and it was just you and your immediate family, then I think that's a different story. But if you are going to visit family, out of state, traveling, through airports i think it's very important to get tested when you get back.”
We also wanted to know, why can the COVID-19 Omicron variant spread so quickly?
“This variant is quite concerning because it replicates in the upper airways. So it makes copies of itself in the upper airways, so above the lungs, something like 80 times greater than the Delta variant. So you can imagine then how contagious it would be with a sneeze or a cough.”
Doctor Garcia stressed that the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to mask up throughout the holidays and get vaccinated.
