SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There's a disturbing new trend happening in hospitals across the United States as well as right here in the Pioneer Valley.
While emergency departments are dealing with an influx of COVID-19 patients, the virus is keeping others away from being treated for other life-threatening illnesses.
Hospitals are noticing a trend in their emergency rooms -- patients with serious illnesses are now delaying life-saving treatment.
“What's happened across the nation, including here at Baystate Health, is we've seen a dramatic decrease in the total number of patients coming to emergency departments,” said Dr. Niels Rathlev, Baystate Department of Emergency Medicine chairperson.
In a FaceTime with Western Mass News, Rathlev said there's been a 50% drop in ER patients.
“There may be patients having heart attacks and strokes that should be cared for in the Emergency Department and receive emergency treatment, they are actually staying at home,” he said.
The reason for that is the fear of being infected with COVID-19 while there.
“There is a time limitation as to when we can institute life-saving treatment, and that's typically only a matter of hours,” Rathlev said.
Patients feeling weak experiencing chest, jaw or left arm pain as well as nausea, vomiting or difficulty speaking, shouldn't ride it out. Rathlev warns if people wait too long, doctors may not be able to intervene.
“I think it's much better for patients to come and for us to make sure that you are not having one of these serious problems, and then allow us to send you home rather than try to gut it out,” Rathlev said.
It's not just for a stroke or a heart attack. Rathlev said other physical ailments require time-sensitive intervention, such as abdominal pain which could require surgery or severe infections like UTIs or pneumonia.
