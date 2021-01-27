(WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of Americans have now received the COVID-19 vaccine, but for those still waiting on getting the shot, myths circulating on social media may have you worried the vaccine could do more harm than good.

On Wednesday, we spoke to Dr. Vincent Meoli, medical director of AFC Urgent Care in Massachusetts, who said a lot of what our viewers may be hearing is simply not true.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, there are a lot of rumors about the harmful effects it can have on the body.

Western Mass News is setting the record straight with our viewers, breaking down what's true and what's false with Meoli.

First: the vaccine injects the COVID-19 virus into your body

“No, that's false,” Meoli said.

That's a myth.

“They took DNA from the virus and injected that into the body in order to make the protein our system responds to, so it's not like the flu shot where you're given the live virus,” Meoli noted

Next: you're not fully vaccinated until weeks after you get the second dose.

“It takes time for your immunity to build up to an antigen

That's a fact.

“After you get that second dose, it acts like a booster where it really builds up the antibodies,” Meoli explained.

A popular rumor online: If you had COVID, you don't have to get the vaccine.

That's a myth.

“Having been infected doesn't mean you have the long-term immunity,” Meoli said.

Meoli said there's no waiting period either, just wait until you're no longer symptomatic.

Myth or fact: the vaccine can alter your DNA.

“False, it will not alter your DNA,” Meoli added.

Another myth includes that the vaccines are classified as messenger RNA which Meoli said does not interact with your DNA.

Here's one doctors are hearing a lot: the vaccine will impact your ability to have children.

“There's no reason to think that it would based on how it works,” Meoli noted.

That's a myth. However, Meoli does suggest you consult with your doctor if you are currently pregnant and are concerned about getting the vaccine.

Finally, once you get the shot you should continue to wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others.

That's a fact.

“Once more people are immunized, this will eventually go away, but for the time being, it offers another layer of protection,” Meoli said.

At least for now and if you still have questions doctor, Meoli's best advice is to consult your doctor to weigh the pros and cons.