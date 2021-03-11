SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two of the vaccines authorized in the U.S. - Moderna and Pfizer - require two doses, but what happens if you miss your second dose appointment?
The recent cancellation of COVID-19 second dose appointments at the Northampton Senior Center had many Western Mass News viewers reaching out to our Vaccine Authority hotline concerned, wondering what to do if their second dose appointment got cancelled and worst case never rescheduled.
“I was wondering if someone could look into the senior center and find out exactly what happened,” said Mary, one of many Western Mass News viewers who reached after her and her husband’s second dose appointments were cancelled.
Officials with the Northampton Public Health Department released a statement surrounding the situation. It read:
“Recently, we had to cancel Moderna second dose clinics. We have received the vaccine shipment. We have sent email and robocalls to all of the individuals we know were cancelled last week. We have rescheduled almost everyone to get their second dose.”
Western Mass News did confirm Mary and her husband were able to reschedule their appointments and have since gotten their second doses, but what would happen if this issue wasn’t resolved.
“I know there’s like a four-day grace period. What do we do if we go beyond the four days and still haven’t had the shot?” Mary asked.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be administered 21 days after the first dose and 28 days for the Moderna second dose.
Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, told western mass news it's no cause for panic if an individual goes past the recommended interval or four-day grace period.
“Delaying that by even a few weeks is likely not any concern and likely does not really reduce the effectiveness of that vaccine, but if at all,” Roose explained.
Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center, added, “You can actually receive the second dose up to six weeks that is beyond the three weeks or four weeks.”
The CDC also said second dose shots can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose, but only limited data is available on efficacy if a second dose is administered beyond this window. However, Paez said it's not something to worry about.
“Even if it’s beyond six weeks, you should still get the second dose and you don’t need to repeat the series,” Paez noted.
