NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On this Valentine's Day, doctors said this holiday set aside for lovers can also be, not just mentally, but physically painful for some people.
Not to be a downer on Valentine's Day, but yes, broken hearts are a real physical thing.
In Northampton, Western Mass News caught up with several people on this Valentine's Day, who've felt the joy of love and the pain of heartbreak.
"A grip, it's like a hand of acid gripping the bottom of your heart. It's just...(clutches chest) like that," said Daniel Reibstein of Northampton.
Friends Victoria Waterfall and Maggie Roche said that the physical pain of relationships can be real.
"It kind of came to a final end and it felt like I had chest pain and I didn't know why," Roche said.
Waterfall added, "I was just like a burst of emotion and tears came out of my eyes. [Out of nowhere?] Yes, out of nowhere."
Baystate cardiologist Dr. Amir Lotfi told Western Mass News that broken hearts can indeed cause physical pain and there's actually a name for heart: takotusubo or stress-induced cardiomyopathy.
The common name: broken heart syndrome.
"It's usually associated with some sort of physical or emotional stress occurring suddenly," Lotfi said.
Lotfi said that scientists have discovered it starts with a surge of stress hormones from a traumatic event, like the death of a loved one, divorce, a breakup or physical separation, betrayal, or romantic rejection.
"The concept right now is that there's this massive adrenaline surge that occurs which affects specific receptors of the heart muscle and weakens it," Lotfi explained.
Symptoms can mimic that of a heart attack:
- Chest pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sweating
- Dizziness/fainting
- Nausea and vomiting
- Heart palpitations
- In rare cases, heart failure
"These are the kinds of things that occur suddenly, take it seriously number one and my recommendation is call the ambulance right away," Lotfi added.
Tests can confirm if it's truly a heart attack or if your heart is broken, which can be mended.
"The good news is that if you do well at the hospital, the vast majority of time over the ensuing two to three weeks, the heart goes back to its normal function," Lotfi said.
It's interesting to note that doctors said symptoms of broken heart syndrome can also be felt in times of extreme joy, like winning the lottery or getting a proposal.
