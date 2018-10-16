SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- New developments to report this flu season. The flu has claimed it’s first childhood victim nationwide. The child was from Florida. Now Western Mass News is sharing with you what a local pediatrician at Baystate has to say about the rumors surrounding the vaccine and your child.
According to the state's weekly flu report, the child was not vaccinated. The child was otherwise healthy, with no underlying health conditions
The report said the child died during the week of September 30th. As many parents are only just beginning to get their child vaccinated we wanted to see if this news was having any effect on what local pediatricians are seeing.
"Here we probably give out 500 or more flu shots a week just to kids? Just to kids."
Pediatricians in western Mass. are busy vaccinating kids against the flu. Baystate Pediatrician, John O’Reilly says this most recent flu death should be a wakeup call for parents who are on the fence
"Well I don't know whether I should get my flu shot yet ... I'll wait to hear if it's bad. Well the first child is now (dead) in Florida so now we all know it's bad. It's time to come in and get the flu shot," says O'Reilly.
Responding to fears that getting the vaccine now means it wont last until spring… O'Reilly tells Western Mass News a booster flu shot later in season isn’t necessary for older kids.
"Right now that antibody level is still sufficient to hold until the end of the flu season," he explains to us.
"When they're babies ... they get one shot at six months and then one again in another month just so their body is ready for it."
One major misconception parents have is that getting your child the flu shot will give them the disease. But O’Reilly says that sore arm and low grade fever you might get after receiving the shot means your body is doing its job.
"Part of what the flu shot is doing is sort of revving up the immune system...but that is your immune system waking up it isn't 5 days lying on your back not being able to get out of bed like the real fluid," he notes.
A recent survey by Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital pointed out one more negative opinion parents have about the flu: A third of parents believe the shot is a conspiracy.
O'Reilly says most doctors do agree on vaccinating children ...but for one reason alone.
"Pediatricians want to protect their kids they don't want their healthy two-year-old to be that next USA Today headline."
