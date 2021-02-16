(WGGB/WSHM) -- As more people become eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, many viewers have questions about whether already having the coronavirus would impact or delay their ability to get the vaccine.

"I'm calling because both my husband and I had COVID and I've heard around the block that you have to wait 90 days before you can get your vaccine,” said Dorothy, a Western Mass News viewer.

Dorothy called our Vaccine Authority hotline wondering how long she should wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine after having the virus.

Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, said the guidance has changed.

“If somebody is 14 days after the virus and they are feeling back to their normal self, we recommend that they get the vaccine anyway as it will likely create improved immune protection for a longer period of time,” Roose explained.

The original advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was to wait 90 days after recovering from COVID. Roose told Western Mass News that guidance was tied to uncertainty about vaccine supply at the time.

“We had very little vaccine and we wanted to get it in to arms of people that are most vulnerable. People that just had COVID likely had some natural immunity and are not that vulnerable to getting the virus again that fast,” Roose added.

Speaking of immunity, a Western Mass News viewer named Kenny from Westfield called our hotline with questions.

“I tested positive the first week of January, how long will my antibodies last? Am I immune? For how long?” Kenny asked.

Local doctors we spoke with said at this time, no one knows exactly how long immunity lasts, so even if you've had the virus, you still need to get vaccinated.

“We do know that there is a period of natural immunity, so if you were exposed to the virus, you’ve likely created antibodies and you’re going to be protected for a period of time. We don’t know exactly how long,” Roose added.

Dr. Megan Gallagher with Baystate Medical Center said, “What we do know about COVID is that reinfections are possible. It does appear that immunity after the initial infection doesn’t last indefinitely.”

Gallagher noted that the CDC strongly recommends people who had the virus get vaccinated, especially people who were infected early on.

Another viewer called our hotline asking if people should get tested prior to getting the vaccine. Doctors said, generally, testing prior to getting the shot is not required, but before scheduling an appointment to get the vaccine and right before getting the shot, you will be asked if you've been exposed to the virus.

“If the answer to that is no, then you really don’t need to get tested, you can proceed with the vaccine,” Roose said.

However, what if you didn't know you had the virus and were vaccinated? Roose said not to worry.

“Receiving the vaccine, even if you are infected, is safe. It’s not going to induce any particular concerns. We just don’t want to confuse the clinical picture for someone who is now sick and also receives a dose of the vaccine,” Roose explained.

Gallagher added, “Obviously, we don’t want someone coming to a vaccine center and giving COVID to the vaccinators or to the other people standing in line.