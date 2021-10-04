SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--October marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Western mass news teamed up with doctors at Baystate Medical Center to answer your questions.
One of the doctors, Jesse Casaubon told us there are a lot of different ways to personalize treatment plans for their patients.
"There are a lot of different things to tell us how we can treat somebody one of the 1st things that we do as we look at all the imaging that someone might have had mammogram, ultrasound, sometimes in MRI, we look at the results from the needle biopsy that they do that gives us a lot of information about what they do and what they respond to. We look at the exam that we do with somebody when they come into CIOs and nowadays there are a lot of things that happen after that they sometimes look at the genetics of the cancer were able to use all of that to tell us what different types of options there are," said Dr. Casaubon.
