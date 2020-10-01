SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to not only bring awareness to the disease, but a time of year that women are encouraged to get in for a yearly check-up.
This year, there is an extra push from local health officials due to the pandemic.
“If you come to any of our centers in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, we will ensure your safety is our priority,” said Dr. Sade Ajegba, a radiologist at Baystate Medical Center.
Ajegba told Western Mass News that while people have been focused on many aspects of their health through the pandemic, some things have slipped through the cracks – specifically, screenings for breast cancer.
A recent survey showing that breast cancer screenings dropped 94 percent in March.
“Obviously, that was understandable….but from June, we determined that we could - using the CDC guidelines and knowing about the disease better - we could provide a safe environment for patients to be screened and have the ability to avail themselves from early detection,” Ajegba added.
That’s why this October, Baystate is trying to bring increased attention to the dangers of breast cancer.
“October is Breast Awareness Month…which is very important because it sets out a month in the calendar to remind everybody of the importance of breast health,” Ajegba explained.
While education has dramatically improved since Breast Cancer Awareness Month began in 1985, Baystate worries people are still not doing what’s needed to prevent and diagnose this disease in its early stages, especially in the age of COVID.
“It’s a month to remind everybody to make sure they get screened…For most people, we recommend at the age of 40, you start checking yearly or every two years,” Ajegba explained.
However, if you’re under those age recommendations and notice something wrong, they said it’s never too early to get checked.
“If you do feel any change in your breast…a lump in your breast or your under arms…if you have skin changes in your breast, if you have a change in size or shape of your breast, or if you feel localized pain, you should come for a diagnostic study,” Ajegba said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.