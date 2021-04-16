SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you've received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, you may need a third one soon. Word from the CEO at Pfizer is that Americans will need a booster shot within a year of being vaccinated.
Dr. Robert Roose with Mercy Medical Center said this additional shot would provide the most defense against emerging variants.
“Protection goes down by time but still in six months it’s still extremely, extremely high,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.
New information has been revealed about the COVID-19 vaccine as Bourla announced that a third booster shot will most likely be necessary within six months to a year of getting the first two.
Western Mass News was interested to see what residents thought about this.
“I'm totally fine with getting a booster shot...whatever keeps people safe,” said Lisa Darling.
“I would get it,” says Babette Reyes, "I’ve just seen way too many people get this virus and make them very sick and I want to go back to normal.”
We went to Roose to get answers. First off: how often could we have to get a COVID-19 shot? Like the flu shot, he thinks annually.
“We get new vaccines every single year to ensure that we have immunity or protection built up in time to deal with strain of the flu that’s going to be present that season," Roose notes.
He said this third dose is to provide protection against emerging variants.
"We will likely need boosters to protect ourselves against some of those newer variants that the first vaccine we're not as closely targeted to,” Roose explains.
Western Massachusetts received the first doses of the vaccine back in December of last year. That puts some residents at the six-month mark in May. Roose said, at this time, data has not been presented to the Food and Drug Administration. He expects the vaccine manufacturing companies to have a booster shot rollout by the fall.
“Perhaps, I could say September or October that there would be boosters available and there would be some recommendations regarding what that looks like in terms of who needs it, when it should be administered,” Roose said.
Roose expects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that Americans should receive the booster from the same company as their first two doses. He said this could change down the line, mirroring how the flu shot is administered annually.
“We don’t worry about the manufacturer that we received in the past,” Roose says, “We worry about whatever it is we can get that year that can protect us against that strain.”
