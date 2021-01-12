SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The major medical focus for almost a year now has been coronavirus, but where do flu cases stand this season?
Is it possible to test positive for both COVID and the flu?
Peak flu season is typically right now, but the case count at Baystate Health in the last month was zero. Coronavirus and influenza are very different viruses, and according to Baystate Health Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Armando Paez, this really highlights the contagiousness of COVID-19 versus the flu.
“With most of us doing appropriate social distancing and face-masking, and the vaccination for the flu really helps curve that flu activity,” Dr. Paez said.
Baystate has the ability to test for common respiratory viruses or RSV, flu A, flu B, and COVID-19 simultaneously. Dr. Paez said that is the only way to differentiate between viruses during this time. If COVID-positive, the sensitivity of the tests will not tell you what particular strain you have, but it will pick up on newly developed variants.
“We got reassurance from the laboratory, the manufacturers, of the test kits that they’re able to detect the variants,” Dr. Paez said.
Western Mass News also spoke with Louise Cardellina, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care, who said this year they've only had one patient test positive for the flu.
“Now would normally be typically the time when we’d see it be really high, however interestingly enough in our office in Springfield, we’ve only seen one case so far of positive flu, and that person happened to have flu A and B,” Cardellina explained.
Testing positive for both influenza A and B is rare. Cardellina also said that the decrease in cases has likely been due to COVID safety protocols and that an increase in people getting the flu vaccine has helped keep numbers low this season. However, out of an abundance of caution, it is still necessary to test for both.
“It's important to know if it's the flu because we can treat it. And is it COVID? Because then there is a need to tell everybody they’ve been around. So, there’s different ways of handling it depending on what it is,” Cardellina said.
While the viruses share many common symptoms, there is one telltale sign that it's not the flu.
“Loss or taste of smell, if someone says that to me, there’s a very high probability they have COVID,” Cardellina explained.
Dr. Erika Hamilton, a microbiologist at UMass Amherst, added that distance learning may be playing a role in the dramatically low flu case count as well.
“School kids are the biggest transmitters of the influenza virus or the flu. They spread it to each other at school, they then bring it home, and they infect their families at home,” Dr. Hamilton said.
According to the CDC, all 50 states are currently displaying minimal-low flu activity. While it is statistically possible to test positive for both the flu and COVID, according to Cardellina so far no one has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.