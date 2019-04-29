SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The number of cases of measles across the country continues to climb and now, doctors are urging adults - especially those traveling - to check their immunity against the disease or get a booster of the vaccination.
There are now more than 700 cases of measles reported so far this year in 22 states, with one in Massachusetts.
Health officials said that a majority of those cases are in children and teenagers, but there is a new warning out with the disease for adults.
Measles cases in the United States have surpassed the highest number on record since the disease was eliminated in 2000.
Doctor Booker T. Bush with Baystate Medical Center said that this year's growing measles outbreak has doctors concerned.
"What I want people to think about is that we thought this disease is gone and because we’ve let our public health reflexes drop some, we are now dealing with a disease that I thought I was not going to have to deal with anymore as a doctor, except for on a preventative basis, and now, we need to think about it again," Bush explained.
Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes of if they have direct contact or share germs with another person.
Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash of red spots. However, Bush said that the disease can also lead to much more serious problems.
"With measles, it’s not just a rash and it’s not just cold. It can cause encephalitis, meningitis. Actually, as an adult with measles, you have a higher risk of death than when kids get the measles. It’s a very serious infection," Bush added.
As the number of reported cases continues to climb, Bush is sharing an important message with adults who may think they're safe from getting the disease.
"There are a couple of empty pockets. Certainly before 1957, most adults - and I’m one of those adults - were more likely to have gotten measles because it was around and there. The vaccine started up after that, but some of the vaccines weren’t effective enough, so if people were vaccinated after 1957, we sometimes test to see were they actually vaccinated or was it effective or not. This has raised the concern of what happens when people don’t get the vaccine or have had inadequate vaccination," Bush noted.
Bush is reminding people who may be on the fence for the effectiveness of their last measles vaccine, or if you're traveling to an area where there is a current outbreak, to just get the shot again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.