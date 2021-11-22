SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People are shopping for holiday food, while some are planning to travel to see family for Thanksgiving. However, as you get ready for the holiday, doctors said you should also be getting your COVID-19 booster shot.
Medical professionals are suggesting that anyone 18 years or older get their booster shot before heading to family gatherings.
Recently, COVID-19 booster shots were suggested for everyone ages 18 and older. With the holiday season kicking off this week, doctors are suggesting you take advantage of the shot.
"This time of year, we tend to have these gatherings indoors with windows shut and we've learned throughout this pandemic that this puts us at risk if someone is there with COVID,” said Baystate Medical Center Infectious Disease Dr. Jacob Smith.
Those who got Moderna or Pfizer can get the third shot six months after their second and those who got Johnson and Johnson can get the booster two months after.
Smith said the booster shot will provide an extra layer of protection for you and your family.
"What are we doing to protect ourselves and our own health, but also our family and our elders?" Smith explained.
He also suggested getting the flu shot before large gatherings too. That's exactly what Deabra Deschaime plans to do. We caught up with her right after she got her COVID-19 booster shot and she plans to head out this week to get her flu shot.
"I want to make sure that they're all done,” Deschaime noted.
Jacobs said not only will the booster protect you for Thanksgiving parties. It will also prepare you for the holiday season.
"Coming up beyond that we have other holidays coming up, December coming up, and New Year’s with a long winter ahead of us, so I'm an infectious disease doctor, so it's never too late to get a vaccine to prevent things down the line,” Jacobs noted.
If you're looking to get a booster, you can do so at a Baystate vaccine clinic held Tuesday at AMR on Cottage Street in Springfield from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
