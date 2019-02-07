SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Recent measles outbreaks have Massachusetts health care providers sounding the alarm about getting children vaccinated.
While there are no confirmed cases here in the Bay State. doctors said Thursday that is no reason to become complacent.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed to Western Mass News today that there are no new measles cases reported so far in 2019.
However, the DPH and local doctors said with an outbreak in Washington state, New York, and now two cases in Connecticut, if you haven't had your child vaccinated, now is the time.
Measles outbreaks in Washington and New York have many parents concerned. The CDC said that many patients with the disease were not vaccinated.
"Measles is an extremely contagious disease caused by a virus that replicates in the back of the nose and throat. It's spread very easily through coughing, talking. It's the leading cause of vaccine-preventable deaths in the world," said Dr. Leif Nordstrom with Pediatric Services of Springfield.
Nordstrom told Western Mass News on a daily basis, he sees parents who are very hesitant about the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.
"I think parents still have in the back of their minds, they still have this whole issue with autism and especially MMR, which came about years and years ago and that has been proven to be false," Nordstrom explained.
As for rules and regulations for vaccines, every state is different.
Here's what you need to know about Massachusetts requirements and regulations. MMR is required for school entry. Parents can, however, get an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
"They are determined that if they don't want the vaccine, their child is not going to get it whether they have a religious waiver or not and for that, I refer them to their school departments," Nordstrom noted.
However, the Department of Public Health said Massachusetts vaccination rates remain among the highest in the U.S.
"We used to see a variety of difference diseases and we don't see them anymore because we have vaccines to prevent them and as a result, we have a lot healthier kids," Nordstrom said.
While there can be mild side effects of the MMR vaccine, the CDC said it still much safer then getting measles.
Those side effects of the MMR vaccine can, according to the CDC, include fever, mild rash, temporary pain or stiffness of the joints. More severe problems are very rare. They include seizures, bleeding problems, or allergic reactions.
