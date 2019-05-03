SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite the warnings, melanoma is now the second most common form of cancer in females ages 15 to 29, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Now, a doctor in Omaha is speaking out, saying the incidents of millennials diagnosed with melanoma in her office is alarming.
We talked with a local dermatologist today to find out if the same holds true in western Massachusetts.
Sun-worshipping millennials have prompted a dermatologist in Omaha to sound the alarm for people to get into a doctors office to get their skin checked, saying their office now routinely diagnoses skin cancers in millennials and younger.
New England Dermatology and Laser Center's Dr. Stanley Glazer said the number of younger patients coming in here is growing.
"My take on that is that I think millennia's or the younger generation are very aware of sun exposure and they're probably seeking attention much earlier than previous generations did and therefore, we're seeing more skin cancer in that age group," Glazer explained.
Millennials, Glazer finds, are becoming more sun-aware. A millennial is defined as anyone born between 1981 and 1996, so about 23 to 38 years old today.
"I think a lot of that age group has, unfortunately, been in too much tanning and tanning booths and things like that and that definitely accelerate things developing...skin cancer, photo aging...a lot of things and I think there's a lot of buyer's remorse," Glazer said.
Glazer said the tanning booth trend persists.
"It's beyond me. It really is. I don't understand it because the warnings are on the machines, but I do think the luster is warring off a little bit," Glazer noted.
Glazer told Western Mass News that he finds younger patients are starting to recognize the sun-mistakes of their parent's past in the form of wrinkles or even worse, cancer.
"I do think that things happen and happen at an earlier age and people are much more conscious of their appearance and there's no reason why they shouldn't, at least, have an initial visit with their dermatologist," Glazer said.
Barring covering up, this, Glazer said, is the best defense: mineral-based sunblock, like zinc or titanium that stays on the skin longer and protects better.
One more reason to put on that sunblock: it's estimated by the American Cancer Society that about 96,000 new melanoma cases will be diagnosed this year alone.
